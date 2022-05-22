Paige Spiranac Reacts To Heartbreaking PGA Championship Collapse

Paige Spiranac has been tweeting about the PGA Championship all weekend, so you knew she was going to discuss Mito Pereira's meltdown.

Pereira had a one-shot lead heading into the final hole at Southern Hills moments ago when he shanked his tee shot into the water. That initial mistake led to a double bogey, which not only knocked Pereira off the lead but left him missing a playoff by one stroke.

Like many others, Spiranac felt for Pereira but also expressed her excitement for the upcoming playoff between Will Zalatoris and Justin Thomas.

"You hate to see anyone blow it at the end but this Willy Zilly/JT playoff is about to be so good," she tweeted.

Zalatoris and Thomas both finished 72 holes tied at five-under. They are now headed to a three-hole playoff.

At the end of the playoff, one man will take home the PGA Championship. For Thomas, it would be his second major victory after winning the PGA back in 2017.

For Zalatoris, it would be his first win at a major after finishing second at last year's Masters.

You can catch the playoff right now on CBS.