Paige Spiranac Reacts To Hideki Matsuyama Winning The Masters

Few people in all of sports media were as tuned in to The Masters as Paige Spiranac. After Hideki Matsuyama claimed a historic victory in Augusta, the former LPGA star just had to give her final thoughts.

Taking to Twitter after Matsuyama’s win, Spiranac offered her congratulations to the 29-year-old golfer. “Well deserved Hideki Matsuyama!” she wrote.

Spiranac then suggested that the champions dinner menu would be “absolute fire next year”. That particular comment didn’t go over too well for some pretty obvious reasons.

Spiranac quickly clarified what she said and pointed out that champions dinners usually honor where the golfers come from. “Most winners create menus to honor where they are from and I would expect Hideki to do the same,” she tweeted later.

With his win at the 2021 Masters, Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese male golfer to win a major. The win snapped a three-year run of no wins on the PGA Tour or top-10 finishes in the majors.

Matsuyama was solid through the first two rounds, recording two eagles that helped keep him in the top 10 heading into Saturday. Then in the third round he torched the competition with a spectacular 65 on the day to head into the final round at minus-11 and with a four-stroke lead.

Matsuyama had some hiccups on the back nine that put him nail-bitingly close to Will Zalatoris, but he held on to win.

Paige Spiranac may wind up being wrong about the champions dinner. But she’s not wrong that Matsuyama’s win was completely deserved.