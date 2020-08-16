Paige Spiranac Reacts To Jim Herman’s PGA Tour Win

The 2020 Wyndham Championship just finished play, and Paige Spiranac was keeping a close eye on the action in Greensboro.

Jim Herman won this year’s Wyndham Championship, shooting -21 for the weekend and edging out Billy Horschel by one stroke. It was the fourth professional win of the 42-year-old Herman’s career, and he achieved it by overcoming incredible odds–500-1 to start the tournament and 40-1 entering today’s final round.

Before this weekend, Herman’s last win came nearly one year ago, when he captured the 2019 Barbasol Championship on July 21, 2019. Herman’s first PGA Tour win was at the Shell Houston Open in 2016, and he also won an event on the PGA Tour of Australasia in 2010.

Herman isn’t a big name on the tour, but he played excellent golf and beat out some notable golfers–Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed and Kevin Kisner, among others–to win this weekend. Not only did he earn the trophy, but he also earned some Twitter praise from Paige Spiranac.

“Jim Herman is the man,” Spiranac wrote Sunday evening.

Jim Herman is the man — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 16, 2020

Game recognizes game, so Spiranac wasn’t shy about showing Herman some love.

After all, we’re talking about a guy who had been a virtual no-show on the Tour thus far in 2020.

Entering this week, Jim Herman had played in 18 events for the 2020 @PGATOUR season. ⛳️ He missed the cut 11 times.

He never finished inside the Top 25. His odds to win the @WyndhamChamp were 500/1. 😯 pic.twitter.com/zdzK0KZHp4 — FOX Bet (@FOXBet) August 16, 2020

You can’t predict golf sometimes.