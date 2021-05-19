Paige Spiranac Reacts To Jordan Spieth’s Impressive Performance

In 24 hours, the first round of the 2021 PGA Championship from the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina will be winding down.

Who will snatch the first round lead and a stranglehold on the year’s second major? We’ll have to wait to find out, but there are a few frontrunners in the field.

Among them is Jordan Spieth, who has been arguably the best player in the world this season. And yet, one golf analyst isn’t ready to crown Spieth as the No. 1 player in the world just yet.

Golf analyst and social media super star Paige Spiranac knows Spieth is playing well, but wants to see him win more.

“It is hard to say because Jordan is on an incredible run right now,” said Spiranac.

Here’s more of what she had to say, via Golf Magic:

“All of his top fives and top 10’s and his finish at The Masters. He has been playing some incredible golf, but he has only won the Valero Texas Open, so he’s been in this position over and over again. If you’re going to call someone the best player on the PGA Tour right now, they should probably be closing out some more wins.”

Perhaps Spieth can make the jump and fit her criteria with a stellar performance at the PGA Championship this weekend.

A win would also give him the career grand slam. After winning the 2015 Master, 2015 U.S. Open and 2017 Open Championship, the PGA Championship is the only one left for him to win.

But will he?