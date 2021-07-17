On Friday afternoon, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau continued their feud after the second round of The Open Championship at Royal St. George’s.

Earlier in the week, DeChambeau made headlines this week when he said his “driver sucks” after a tough opening round at the Open. Cobra, the manufacturer of his driver, then called him out for his comments. DeChambeau later apologized for his comments.

Koepka couldn’t waste an opportunity to add another dig at his rival. Following his second round, the four-time major champion made it clear he loves his driver.

Fans knew he was clearly taking a shot at Bryson and they loved every second of it. That includes golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac, who reacted to the latest beef between the two.

“I strive to be as petty as Brooks. He wins every time,” she said on Twitter.

I strive to be as petty as Brooks. He wins every time pic.twitter.com/jtMpXNWMoQ — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 16, 2021

That wasn’t the only dig Koepka took at Bryson following his second round. He followed that up with a post on social media further adding to the rivalry between the pair.

“Driving into the weekend!” he said in the caption of the post.

Driving into the weekend! pic.twitter.com/poSQG0mrvC — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) July 16, 2021

Koepka has gotten the best of DeChambeau so far this weekend. Bryson made the cut on the number, but carded a two-over, 73 on Saturday.

He currently sits eight shots back of Koepka, who has yet to tee off in his third round.