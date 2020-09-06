Paige Spiranac Reacts To Novak Djokovic U.S. Open Incident

Social media golf personality/celebrity Paige Spiranac is the latest person to weigh in on Novak Djokovic’s controversial disqualification from the 2020 U.S. Open.

Djokovic, the top seed in the event, defaulted this afternoon when he accidentally struck a lineswoman in the neck with a ball. Djokovic hit the ball without looking, and though he attempted to plead his case, was forced to default from the tournament.

As Spiranac noted, if Djokovic had done the same thing in golf, he likely could have kept competing.

“Too bad it’s not golf,” Spiranac tweeted. “He would’ve just had to hand her a signed glove.”

Spiranac is referring to the golf tradition, made popular by Phil Mickelson and others, of giving a fan hit by an errant shot a signed glove as a token of apology.

“The autographed piece of gear doesn’t exactly make the pain of getting struck by a golf ball traveling well over 100 miles per hour go away, but it’s a nice gesture and a cool keepsake,” Alex Myers wrote for Golf Digest in 2017.

Not Djokovic’s best day on the court, that’s for sure.