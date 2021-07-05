Paige Spiranac Reacts To Participating In Hot Dog Eating Competition

Getting in the spirit of the July 4 holiday, golf social media personality Paige Spiranac participated in a hot dog eating contest on Sunday.

Spiranac, who has become famous in recent years for sharing her videos and opinions on Twitter and Instagram, created video of herself trying to eat as many hot dogs as possible in 10 minutes. She did it in conjunction with PointsBet, the sports gambling outlet she works for.

It was a valiant effort from Spiranac, but she fell far short of Joey Chestnut’s record of 76 dogs consumed in that time frame. Spiranac “only” ate six. The former Division I golfer posted her thoughts on the stunt on Twitter tonight.

“Never eating hot dogs again….well until next year when I try to beat my record,” she wrote.

With a little training, Spiranac could probably put down seven or more hot dogs in 2022.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to be on the lookout for her golf takes, especially with The Open Championship and The Northern Trust coming up in the next two months.