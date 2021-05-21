It’s been eight years since Phil Mickelson won a major. Such a drought could end this weekend, and Paige Spiranac will be cheering him on through it all.

Mickelson is off to a scorching start at the PGA Championship this week. After shooting two-over on the front nine on Friday, the 50-year-old birdied No. 11, 13, 14, 16 and 18 to finish at three-under for the round and five-under overall – good for first on the current leaderboard.

It’s been a while since Mickelson has been anywhere close to the elite lefty he once was, especially at Ocean Course. His last PGA Championship win came all the way back in 2005. If he keeps playing through the weekend like he did on Friday, the 16-year drought could come to an end Sunday afternoon.

Spiranac, meanwhile, is officially on Mickelson watch. She’s always been a big fan of the lefty, and would love to see him continue his stellar play through the weekend.

“Phil Mickelson is leading the PGA Championship and that is good for golf,” Spiranac said on Friday.

Phil Mickelson Is leading the PGA Championship and that is good for golf — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 21, 2021

Phil Mickelson may have the lead, but he isn’t ready to celebrate just yet. He told ESPN’s Marty Smith, after Smith mentioned Mickelson is on top of the PGA Championship leaderboard, he still has tons of “work to do” to make it to Sunday’s final round.

“If you were to tell me that Sunday night, I’d really enjoy that. Right now, there’s a lot of work to do,” Mickelson said, via Yahoo! Sports. “Fact is, I’m heading into the weekend with an opportunity and I’m playing really well and I’m having a lot of fun doing it.”

Paige Spiranac is right: golf is better when Mickelson is playing well. Let’s hope he can continue his spectacular play at Ocean Course this weekend.