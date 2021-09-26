Paige Spiranac Reacts To Rory McIlroy’s Emotional Interview

On Sunday afternoon, the final day of the Ryder Cup kicked off with a huge singles match between Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

It was a tough Ryder Cup for Rory, who dropped his first two matches before being benched on Saturday morning. However, he came up huge for Team Europe this afternoon with a big win over Schauffele.

While he win must feel nice, it was too little, too late for McIlroy and Team Europe. Knowing his team wasn’t going to win the Ryder Cup, McIlroy gave an emotional interview.

The golfing world watched as McIlroy teared up following his win over Schauffele and everyone came away with the same reaction: McIlroy is a class act.

That’s exactly what golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac had to say on Sunday afternoon.

“We don’t deserve Rory,” she said. “What a class act.”

It was heartbreaking to see Rory in tears, especially considering he’s one of the most beloved players in the game.

While Americans are cheering for Team USA in the Ryder Cup this weekend, it’s difficult not to root for McIlroy.