Paige Spiranac Reacts To Steelers Drafting Star RB Najee Harris

The 2021 NFL draft officially kicked off last night and the first two picks off the board were no surprise.

With the No. 1 overall selection, the Jaguars selected former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence. Just a pick later, the New York Jets selected their quarterback of the future in former BYU standout Zach Wilson.

Those two picks were basically set in stone, but most of the rest of the draft was a mystery. Well, outside of the Pittsburgh Steelers that is. Nearly every mock draft had the Steelers drafting former Alabama star running back Najee Harris.

With the No. 24 pick in the draft, the Steelers did just that.

Earlier on draft day, former professional golfer and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her two favorite teams. The Steelers made that list and Spiranac made it clear she was on board with who the team picked on Thursday night.

PointsBet Sportsbook tweeted out a gif of Spiranac mock hitting a home run after asking her thoughts on the pick.

“I almost cried on my live,” she said.

Steelers fans entered Thursday night knowing their team would select Harris if he was still on the board at No. 24.

At the end of the night, that came to fruition and now Pittsburgh finally has a legitimate running back. Now the team needs to do everything possible to add to a porous offensive line.