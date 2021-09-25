Paige Spiranac Reacts To Team USA’s Dominant Start At Ryder Cup

On Saturday afternoon, the United States continued its dominant performance at the Ryder Cup.

Team USA entered the day with a 6-2 lead over Team Europe and extended that lead even further. World No. 1 Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were the only Team Europe group to win a match.

Meanwhile, the Americans won three of the other four matches to take a 9-3 lead in the Ryder Cup. After opening up a significant lead following the morning session, it’s clear Team USA is feeling confident.

In fact, Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger – who will have the afternoon off – decided to chug a beer, or perhaps two, on the first tee. Golf analyst Paige Spiranac gave the reaction every other Team USA fan had.

“JT and Berger shotgunning beers to get the crowd fired up on the first tee. Love to see it,” she said on Twitter.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth were paired together earlier this morning. The tandem pulled off an improbable comeback over Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger to give the United States its 8th point of the tournament.

Now Thomas gets a rest while Team USA gears up to take an even more dominant lead into the final day of competition.