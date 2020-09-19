Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Second Round Of The U.S. Open

Scores at the U.S. Open were lower than expected on Thursday. Several golfers went multiple strokes under par at Winged Foot in the opening round.

That changed on Friday – in a major way.

Winged Foot, one of the toughest courses in the country, very much played like it in the second round. There were only a couple of rounds under par and several rounds in the 80s.

The leading score after Thursday was -5. Now, heading into the third round on Saturday, the leading score is down to -4. There are only six golfers under par.

Paige Spiranac, who was critical of the United States Golf Association’s setup on Thursday, liked what she saw on Friday.

“Now this is the Winged Foot we were promised,” she tweeted.

You can say that again.

Tiger Woods, who was +3 in the first round, shot a 77 on Friday to miss the cut at +10 for the tournament.

“It’s frustrating that I’m not going to be here for the weekend,” Woods said.

“It feels like the way the golf course is changing, anybody who makes the cut has the opportunity to win this championship. I didn’t get myself that opportunity.

“It’s never easy to not be playing for the championship on the weekend. The whole goal of entering an event is to win, and when I don’t give myself that opportunity over the weekend, it doesn’t feel good.”

The U.S. Open will continue on NBC today.