Paige Spiranac Reacts To Tiger Woods' Final Walk At 150th Open Championship

As Tiger Woods crossed the famous Swilcan Bridge on Friday, all the action at The Open Championship stopped. Every fan at St. Andrews wanted to take in that moment.

Although this was a disappointing week for Woods, especially when you consider his love for the Old Course, no one took what might be his final walk at the 18th hole for granted.

Former pro golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac shared her thoughts on Woods' walk towards the 18th hole on Twitter.

Spiranac had an emotional reaction to Woods' final walk at the 150th Open Championship, tweeting, "Allergies really acting up right now."

Make no mistake, Spiranac wasn't the only golf fan who shed a tear watching this scene unfold.

Woods admit that he was emotional walking up to the 18th hole.

"I'm not one who gets very teary-eyed very often about anything," Woods said, via ESPN. "But when it comes to the game and the passing on, just the transition, I was lucky enough in '95 to watch Arnold [Palmer] hit his first tee shot in the second round as I was going to the range.

"And I could hear Jack [Nicklaus] playing his last one [in 2005]. I was probably about four holes behind him. But just to hear the ovations getting louder and louder and louder, I felt that as I was coming in [this year]. The people knew that I wasn't going to make the cut at the number I was. But the ovations got louder as I was coming home. And that to me was -- it felt, just the respect. I've always respected this event. I've always respected the traditions of the game."