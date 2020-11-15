Paige Spiranac Reacts To Tiger Woods Shooting A 10

Tiger Woods looked human on Sunday after shooting a 10 at No. 12 at Augusta, sparking the perfect response from Paige Spiranac.

The cards never aligned for Woods this weekend at The Masters. The 2019 winner started strong, posting a bogey-free four-under 68, tied for his best-ever start at Augusta. But he’s become progressively worse in every round after – and his back is clearly giving him issues.

It all came crashing down once Tiger got to No. 12. The 44-year-old shot a 10 at No. 12 Sunday afternoon. It’s his worst-ever score on a par three in his majors history. Three of his shots at the hole landed in the water.

It’s pretty uncommon for Tiger to have such a human-like moment at Augusta. Paige Spiranac is reminiscing on Tiger’s improbably 2019 Masters win to forget about his struggles this weekend.

“I’m going to ignore what’s going on with Tiger right now and only think of when he won the 2019 Masters. Good times,” Spiranac wrote on Twitter. I’m going to ignore what’s going on with Tiger right now and only think of when he won the 2019 Masters. Good times. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 15, 2020 Unfortunately, 2019 may have been the last time Tiger Woods will even win the Masters. That is, unless he’s able to figure out his back issues. Tiger is clearly in pain, and has been throughout the weekend. He is having major struggles picking up tees and balls, having to bend over with great care. Tiger Woods records at 10 at hole No. 12. Hit the water three times.#themasters pic.twitter.com/g1RxzmqcVr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 15, 2020 The 44-year-old is currently tied for 54th with a three-over overall score as he nears the end of his showing at Augusta.