Paige Spiranac Reacts To Tigers Woods’ Honest Admission

Earlier this week, Tiger Woods spoke with reporters about his recovery from injuries he suffered during a car accident last year.

“It’s been tough, but I’ve gotten here, I’ve gotten this far and I still have a long way to go,” Woods said. “Each and every day’s a fight and I welcome that fight. Get up in the morning, let’s go a few more rounds.”

As for when he’ll return to the course, Woods left that open-ended. He did, however, admit that he’ll never play full-time on the PGA Tour again – but he will make a comeback at some point.

“I wish I could spend more time on the range digging out of the dirt. … But that’s not realistic at this point. Will I come back? Yes. Will I come back and play a full schedule? No. … I can play certain events here and there, but on a full-time level, no, that will never happen again.”

Fans are just happy to hear he’ll be back at some point. That includes Paige Spiranac, who reacted to the news.

“Don’t let this Saudi league talk distract you from the fact that Tiger said he will play competitive golf again. He is going to win a major,” she said.

Don’t let this Saudi league talk distract you from the fact that Tiger said he will play competitive golf again. He is going to win a major. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 18, 2022

Tiger might not be competing in a major any time soon, but it will be great to see him back on the course.

Fans are hoping he makes it back in time for the Masters, but we’ll just have to wait and see.