Paige Spiranac Reacts To Tom Brady’s Viral Messages

Earlier this afternoon, TurnerSportsPR announced that The Match with Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson will be returning this July with a new set of opponents.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and reigning PGA Championship winner will take on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. Not long after the news broke, Brady started firing off a few hilarious memes of Brooks Koepka.

In those, he took a few shots at Aaron Rodgers and his teammate for The Match. Brady made a joke at Bryson DeChambeau’s expense, making fun of that fact Rodgers has to spend a whole day with him.

Brady had the social media world in tears with his posts. Even golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac was impressed with Brady’s social media game.

“Okay I’ll admit it, Tom Brady is the [GOAT],” she said on Twitter.

Okay I’ll admit it, Tom Brady is the 🐐 https://t.co/wcLLUkjQg0 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 26, 2021

Brady’s social media game is arguably as impressive as his play on the field over the past two decades. He may have seven Super Bowl titles under his belt, but his display on Twitter and Instagram is a sight to behold.

Of course, that’s assuming Brady is actually the one posting to social media. That’s somewhat doubtful given the fact that Brady has better things to do with his time.

Regardless, it’s still fun to laugh at his tweets.