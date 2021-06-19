Paige Spiranac Reacts To Tough U.S. Open Conditions At Torrey Pines

On Friday the 2021 U.S. Open continued from Torrey Pines with the second round as golfers attempted to make the cut.

After scoring conditions presented themselves on Thursday in the first round, Torrey Pines showed its teeth in the second round. Only 24 golfers managed to shoot under par in Round 2 as the U.S. Open finally lived up to its name.

Following the second round of play, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac commented on just how difficult the course is. Last time she played there she said he shot under par. If she played today, let’s just say things wouldn’t go as well.

“I shot 5 under the last time I played Torrey Pines,” Spiranac said. “It’s insane how hard they can make a course by changing the course conditions and pin locations. I wouldn’t break 90 on this set up.”

It’s a stark contrast to the Farmers Insurance Open, which was played at Torrey Pines earlier this year. Patrick Reed managed to shoot 14-under par for the tournament.

Russell Henley and Richard Bland currently lead the 121st U.S. Open at five-under par through two rounds. If they were able to keep that pace up, they’d still be four shots behind Reed’s score from earlier this season.

It’s more likely that the course continues to be more difficult and the leaders fail to get to double-digits under par.