Paige Spiranac Reacts To Video Of Bryson DeChambeau Swinging

It’s officially Masters Week.

While this year’s Masters will unfortunately be missing Tiger Woods, who continues to recover from his serious car accident, the rest of the sport’s top players have descended upon Augusta National in Georgia.

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, will be among the favorites to win it all this year. He struggled at The Masters in November and will hope to better attack the course at Augusta National this time around.

Video of DeChambeau and his wildly powerful swing warming up at The Masters went viral on social media on Monday evening. Not everyone is a fan of the powerful golfer, though.

Paige Spiranac, a former college golfer turned sports media personality, often likes to poke fun at DeChambeau. She certainly did that on Tuesday morning.

“Less of this and more replaying the 2019 Masters,” she wrote, referencing Tiger’s last win at Augusta National.

Less of this and more replaying the 2019 Masters pic.twitter.com/p4MXkcuo30 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 6, 2021

Spiranac previously had a blunt assessment of the polarizing golfer.

“I can respect Bryson and still find him annoying,” she tweeted back in March.

The first round of the 2021 Masters is set to begin on Thursday morning. We’ll see if DeChambeau can get into contention over the weekend.