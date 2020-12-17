Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Viral Charlie Woods Video

Golf fans are going crazy over a video of Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, swinging together at the range on Thursday morning.

The legendary golfer and his son are playing in the PNC Championship together this weekend. It’s a father-son challenge event and Tiger and Charlie are playing in it together for the first time.

Tiger and Charlie Woods will have a father-son caddie duo, too. Tiger will have his normal caddie, Joe LaCava, while Joe’s son, Joe Jr., will caddie for Charlie.

“About a month ago Tiger approached me and said, ‘I’m thinking of playing the PNC Championship with Charlie.’ I was so jacked up. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ because I thought it was probably a year or two away,” the older LaCava told Golf Digest. “He was so excited. Charlie caught the golf bug this year. He’s been playing a ton of golf, practicing, working at it, and was psyched to play. Tiger was kind enough to ask me to ask Joe to caddie for Charlie so we could have a father-son caddie duo and father-son player duo. So, we’re going to have a good weekend.”

This morning, videos of Tiger and Charlie on the range went viral. Golf social media star Paige Spiranac shared her reaction.

Charlie Woods is a mini Tiger pic.twitter.com/t2nrYOYlsw — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 17, 2020

This is wild pic.twitter.com/q7Qyv1h0Sh — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 17, 2020

It’s pretty crazy to see just how similar their mannerisms are on the range.

It’ll be fun to see them playing together this weekend.

“We’re going to have fun with it and keep it pretty casual,” Joe Sr. said. “It’s going to be a fun, great event. Charlie is very competitive, just like the old man. We’re going to be very competitive out there but at the same time it’s going to be a nice, enjoyable weekend.”