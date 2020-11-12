Paige Spiranac Reacts To Weather Delay At The Masters

Paige Spiranac is all of us right now.

The 2020 Masters were scheduled to start early on Thursday morning. The best golf tournament of the year was originally scheduled to be played in mid-April. Unfortunately, the global pandemic forced some major changes to the sports calendar and The Masters was not immune from that.

So, The Masters rescheduled for mid-November. Fall golf at Augusta National should be awesome, but weather got in the way of the first round.

Rain and lightning have prompted a delay at the first round of The Masters. We should have live golf to watch right now, but there’s currently a weather delay. Hopefully, things will clear up soon and we’ll have everyone out on the course.

Spiranac summed up her feelings on Twitter.

“All I wanted was to just watch some golf at the Masters but nope it’s 2020 and no one is allowed to be happy,” she tweeted on Thursday morning.

When a fan responded that it’s just a short weather delay, she said: “But I need golf and I need it now.”

Hey, we don’t disagree with that.

Hopefully the skies will soon clear above Augusta National and we’ll have some golf at The Masters to watch the rest of the day.