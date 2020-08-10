Paige Spiranac Reacts To What’s Happening In The PGA Championship

The finish to the 2020 PGA Championship is shaping up to be one of the most-entertaining finishes to a major in years.

As of 8 p.m. E.T. on Sunday evening, the leader, Collin Morikawa, is at -11. He’s one stroke up on six players who are at -10. There are five other golfers at either -9 or -8.

We have incredible, primetime golf being played on CBS.

What’s not to like?

Golf is not boring — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 9, 2020

It certainly is not – especially tonight.

It’s looking like the PGA Championship will have a playoff. The PGA Championship is a three-hole playoff.

From NationalClubGolfer.com:

The format for the PGA Championship play-off is a three hole aggregate strokeplay and is played as soon as the final players finish their fourth round. The player with the lowest score after the three holes is the winner. In the event that the players still can’t be separated then they will enter a sudden death play-off until a winner can be determined.

The 2020 PGA Championship’s playoff will be as follows (assuming there is one):

The three-hole aggregate playoff will take place over holes 16, 17 and 18 at TPC Harding Park, which are a short par-4 at 336 yards, a 171 yard par-3 and then the demanding dogleg-left 480 yard par-4 18th.

The finish to the PGA Championship is airing on CBS.