Paige Spiranac Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Big Win Today

Today was definitely good for Bryson DeChambeau’s “brand.”

DeChambeau, 26, took home the win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday afternoon. The jacked-up golfer finished with a winning score of -23, three shots ahead of Matthew Wolff, who entered Sunday with the lead.

Earlier today, DeChambeau went viral for what he said about his somewhat heated interaction with a PGA Tour cameraman.

“As much as we’re out here performing, I think it’s necessary that we have our times of privacy as well when things aren’t going our way. I mean, we’re in the spotlight, but if somebody else is in the spotlight they wouldn’t want that either,” DeChambeau said, per Golf Channel. “I feel like when you’re videoing someone and you catch Tiger (Woods) at a bad time, you show him accidentally doing something, or someone else, they’re just frustrated because they really care about the game. It could really hurt them if they catch you at a potentially vulnerable time.”

DeChambeau added that that networks and the PGA Tour should care more about protecting the players’ brands.

“We don’t mean anything by it, we just care a lot about the game. For that to damage our brand like that, that’s not cool in the way we act because if you actually meet me in person, I’m not too bad of a dude, I don’t think,” he said.

Paige Spiranac reacted on Twitter to Bryson’s win with an appropriate tweet.

Winning is good for the brand — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 5, 2020

She’s not wrong there.

Today’s win is Bryson’s sixth on the PGA Tour.