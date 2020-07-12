Paige Spiranac Reacts To Epic Workday Charity Open Finish

Golf fans were treated to quite a final round at the Workday Charity Open on Sunday afternoon.

The PGA Tour tournament, serving as somewhat of a warmup for next weekend’s big Memorial field, did not disappoint.

Collin Morikawa, 23, outlasted Justin Thomas in an epic playoff. Both golfers made huge putts to keep the playoff going.

Paige Spiranac, one of golf’s driving forces on social media with nearly 3 million followers, reacted to the epic finish on Sunday afternoon.

“Golf has been so good since coming back. Playoffs and low numbers. Love it,” she wrote on social media.

“Golf is not boring.”

Golf has been so good since coming back. Playoffs and low numbers. Love it. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 12, 2020

Golf is not boring — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 12, 2020

Paige certainly was not wrong today.

Morikawa and Thomas provided the sport with one of the most-fun finishes to a tournament in a long, long time.

When you’re making putts like this, who is not going to be entertained?

Justin Thomas drops a BOMB on the first playoff hole for birdie!!! pic.twitter.com/WkI0fyHRaz — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmesTV) July 12, 2020

Morikawa outlasted the epic birdie putt from Thomas and went on to win the PGA Tour tournament later in the playoff. This is the young golfer’s second PGA Tour win in just 24 starts.

Two wins in just 24 pro starts. 🏆🏆 23-year-old @Collin_Morikawa has won the Workday Charity Open. pic.twitter.com/qNJYEVCXO1 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 12, 2020

Hopefully next weekend’s Memorial tournament is as exciting as the Workday Charity Open was this weekend.

The Memorial, which will feature Tiger Woods, is set to tee off on Thursday.