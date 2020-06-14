The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Xander Schauffele’s Brutal Missed Putt

Paige Spiranac speaking at an event.ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 22: Paige Spiranac speaks at the PGA Merchandise Show on January 22, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Paige Spiranac was watching when Xander Schauffele somehow missed an easy putt on the penultimate hole of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

On the 17th hole, Schauffele needed to bury a gimme putt to vault himself into a tie for the lead. It seemed like a given he’d make it.

Instead, Schauffele rimmed out. The miss left him needing to a birdie at 18 in order to force a playoff.

Here’s a look at the ill-fated putt. Credit to Schauffele for this: he reacted a whole lot calmer than I would have in that situation.

Spiranac, the social media golf and fitness star, shared her thoughts on Schauffele’s snafu immediately on Twitter.

“Golf is a mean game,” she wrote.

As it turns out, Schauffele had a long putt for birdie on the final hole to force a playoff, and he wound up missing. He’ll be thinking about that bunny that he gave away for a while now.

Right now, Daniel Berger and Collin Morikawa are tied for the lead at -15, so they’ll advance to a playoff to determine a champion. The 27-year-old Berger and the 23-year-old Morikawa are seeking their third and second career PGA Tour wins respectively.

This weekend’s Charles Schwab Challenge signaled the official restart of the 2019-20 PGA Tour, which had been put on hold due to COVID-19.

