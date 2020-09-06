Photo: Paige Spiranac Recreated A Special Golf Outfit

Paige Spiranac took to social media this weekend to show off her latest golf outfit. This one was pretty special, too.

The social media star, who has racked up nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, recreated an iconic golf look.

Spiranac, who played collegiately before turning into a major social media personality, recreated the Lacey Underall outfit from the iconic golf movie, Caddyshack.

Underall was played by actress Cindy Morgan in the 1980 comedy. It was her first role on the big screen. She said in a 2012 interview that the movie turned out much differently than she originally anticipated.

“Caddyshack was my first film and I’ll say that the end product was so completely different, it was originally about the caddies. So at first, I had nothing to lose to audition. It was fun. All I did was focus on making the person sweat. Look ’em in the eye, do that thing many women know how to…” she said in a 2012 interview.

Spiranac revealed the special look on social media.

Spiranac also posted a side-by-side of herself and the character on Twitter.

“Saw this shirt and knew I had to recreate Lacey Underall from Caddyshack,” Spiranac tweeted.

Saw this shirt and knew I had to recreate Lacey Underall from Caddyshack pic.twitter.com/hJYSJZxaQ4 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) September 5, 2020

Well played, Paige.