Paige Spiranac Responds To Criticism Of Her Slow Play Comment

Paige Spiranac had a blunt message for slow-playing golfers on Sunday. The popular social media star caused quite a stir with her tweet.

“People who play slow should be kicked off the golf course,” she tweeted.

While there were many people who agreed with her take, there were several critics, as well.

“That’s a dumb comment. Golf is a leisure sport. You are meant to enjoy the sport with friends and family and take time while doing it. Especially if you’re not playing for millions,” one fan tweeted in response.

“Slow is incredibly subjective and this mindset is what fuels aggressive play from trailing groups,” another fan wrote in response.

Spiranac, who has nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, addressed the criticism on Twitter.

“Being a beginner golfer doesn’t mean you’re slow. Being a good golfer doesn’t mean you’re fast. Anyone can be slow. No round should ever take 5+ hours to finish,” she wrote on Twitter.

“If you play in 5 and a half+ hours you should be kicked off. I don’t care how many groups you let through,” she added.

Golf is obviously meant to be a relaxing, enjoyable time, but few things are more frustrating than playing behind a really slow group.

Unless you’re playing for a major championship out there, speed it up.