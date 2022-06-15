Paige Spiranac Reveals 2022 U.S. Open Picks

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

The 2022 U.S. Open begins tomorrow, and Paige Spiranac has officially revealed her picks for the weekend.

Using what she says is a combination of stats and "gut feeling," Spiranac mentioned five golfers that have caught her eye and picked two as best bets to be the outright winner.

"The Country Club, you need to drive it really well, so off the stats, we're looking at Jon Rahm, Corey Conners, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and Keegan Bradley," Spiranac said. "Off of those five players, I have the best kind of gut feeling about Jon Rahm--he had an amazing press conference--and then Matthew Fitzpatrick who has won on this golf course on the US Am."

Spiranac, a PointsBet ambassador, also mentioned Billy Horschel and Max Homa and said to throw a prop bet on Phil Mickelson to miss the cut.

The U.S. Open will tee off Thursday morning from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Rahm is the defending champion of the event.