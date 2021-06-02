Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Favorite Style Golf Course To Play

Many golf aficionados love to play on stunning and grandiose courses. Paige Spiranac is not one of those people.

On Wednesday, the social media personality and former Division I golfer explained why she “hates” beautiful courses. Basically, there’s too many bells and whistles.

“I play decent [on them] but not my favorite kind of golf courses,” Spiranac told Teddy Greenstein on “The Range.”

In a follow-up tweet, Spiranac explained that she prefers links-style courses.

Give me a links style course all day long — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 2, 2021

Spiranac isn’t wrong in her implication that with so much going on with the designs of the more ornate and stunning courses, they can be tougher and less enjoyable to play.

Links-style courses offer their own set of challenges though, some of which we saw during the recent PGA Championship at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.

What is your personal favorite style golf course?