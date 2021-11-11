Paige Spiranac Reveals Her ‘Biggest Tip’ For Golf Practice

Former professional golfer and current analyst Paige Spiranac is the most-followed golfing-related personality in the sport.

That’s right, she has more followers than Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler – just to name a few. She uses her platform well, engaging with her followers on almost every post.

Earlier this week, she gave a little golf tip to those that follow her. Spiranac said her favorite tip is for golfers to warm up or practice like they’re actually on the golf course.

“How do you like to warm up or practice?” Spiranac asked. “My biggest tip is to focus on every shot as if you’re on the golf course. Go through your routine, have targets and shots in mind. That will help you a bunch if you struggle to bring your range game to the course!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee)

Spiranac knows what she’s talking about. Just over a month ago, she hit a hole-in-one in front of golfing legend Gary Player.

Spiranac posted a video of her hole-in-one at the 14th hole of the Berenberg Invitational. A few seconds after flushing an iron, she watched alongside Player and several others on the tee box.

Fans should probably take her tips seriously.