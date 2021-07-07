Last week, shortly before the Rocket Mortgage Classic kicked off, golf analyst Paige Spiranac delivered her “sleeper picks.”

She’s back at it again this week, delivering her picks for the John Deere Classic this weekend. She seems to like Maverick McNealy, who she selected as one of her sleeper picks for the RMC.

Spiranac is going back to the well, selecting McNealy to win it all this weekend.

“My outright – since we’re seeing a ton of first-time winners – is Maverick McNealy at +4000,” she said on Wednesday. “My top-10 is Brian Harman. He’s been picked by a lot of people, but I’m sticking with him for the top-10 at +165.”

For those not paying attention to her picks, Spiranac performed well last week with her RMC selections.

“Now, we all know the big names and who our out-rights are going to be, but here’s some sleeper picks for you to look out for: Troy Merritt, Doc Redman, we have two Camerons, Cameron Champ and Cameron Davis and Maverick McNealy. Be on the lookout for those guys.”

Well, Merritt and Davis eventually competed in a playoff where Davis emerged victorious. We’d say that’s a pretty good week of picks for Paige.

We’ll have to wait and see if she picked correctly this time around.