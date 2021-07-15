Paige Spiranac Reveals Latest Annoying Golf Fan Complaint

Over the years, former professional golfer-turned-analyst Paige Spiranac has heard constant criticisms of a varying sort.

From getting scolded for her “revealing” outfits on the course to men attempting to mansplain the game to her, she’s heard just about everything. And yet, someone found a new criticism for her today.

While The Open Championship has golfers everywhere trying to up their game, Spiranac was doing the same. She decided to step on the range to hit a few balls.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t a safe space for her either. Spiranac says she was scolded for making divots with her irons on the range.

“Today someone got mad at me online for taking divots at a driving range,” she said on Twitter.

Today someone got mad at me online for taking divots at a driving range — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 15, 2021

It seems like everyone has something to say and no one knows how to say anything nice – at least to Spiranac on social media, that is.

She posted a video her on the practice range on her Instagram.

“The Open Championship started today! Who do you have winning? My sleeper pick of Stewart Cink I gave for @pointsbetusa is off to a good start👀,” she said on the post.

“Also did front and back view because you always want to see where the ball goes.”

It’s safe to say she has a better swing than those being critical in her comments section on social media.