Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Picks For PGA Championship

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

With the PGA Championship set to begin Thursday, Paige Spiranac has revealed her best bets for this week's major.

Unsurprisingly, Spiranac is really confident in Scottie Scheffler. He has been outstanding this season, winning the Masters and Arnold Palmer Invitational over the past few months.

"Let's first start off with Scottie Scheffler," Spiranac said. "He's playing the best golf right now and he loves this golf course."

Spiranac then revealed that she likes Rory McIlroy's chances heading into the PGA Championship.

"He plays well when he's in a good headspace. He seems to be really peaking at the right time."

Another top-tier player that Spiranac is confident in this week is Jordan Spieth. A win on Sunday would allow him to complete the career grand slam.

Spiranac also named Shane Lowry, Cam Smith, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama as golfers who might just contend on Sunday at Southern Hills.

Coverage of the PGA Championship will be available on CBS and ESPN.