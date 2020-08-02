Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Prediction For The PGA Championship

Paige Spiranac has made her pick for the upcoming PGA Championship.

The social media golf star, who has amassed nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, revealed her prediction for the major championship on Twitter.

Spiranac believes four-time major champion Brooks Koepka will be the winner. Koepka came close to winning on Sunday, but he couldn’t catch Justin Thomas.

JT is going to pull it out. Brooks is going to win next week — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 2, 2020

Koepka, who’s won the last two PGA Championships, played much better this weekend. He had been struggling with consistency, perhaps due to a knee issue.

“I’m hitting it good, I like where it’s at. I think there’s still a little bit of room for improvement just for comfort as far as the changes we made are only five, six days old now,” Koepka said on Saturday.

Koepka added that he recently fixed a tweak in his putting stroke, which might have helped things.

“We found out yesterday, I actually hit good putts all day. We went back and watched some footage of it and my alignment got off. You think you’re lined up right and it’s not,” Koepka said. “[Phil Kenyon] just noticed that the alignment was, where I thought was center was maybe left edge, inside left.”

The 2020 PGA Championship, played at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, will begin on Thursday.