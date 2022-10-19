Look: Paige Spiranac Reveals The 2 Reasons For Her Success

Paige Spiranac continues to expand her following on social media at a rapid rate.

According to Golf Magic, Spiranac claimed the No. 1 spot on this year’s list of the most-followed golfers on Instagram.

Spiranac had a hilarious response when she found out about this achievement. Let's just say she revealed two reasons for her success.

"This just in. Men like golf and boobs," Spiranac tweeted.

Unsurprisingly, this tweet from Spiranac went viral.

In addition to talking about golf on social media, Spiranac uses her platform to speak out about body positivity and other important matters.

"Whenever I just have this gut feeling that I need to say something, I do. I never overthink it, I never second-guess myself. With the body-shaming issue, I felt really sad and icky about it and I knew I had to say something and I’m so happy that I did," Spiranac said, via the New York Post.

As far as her social media following is concerned, the sky is the limit for Spiranac.