Paige Spiranac Reveals What She Goes Through At Golf Courses

Earlier this week, a well-known golf course in New Jersey made headlines for its decision to finally allow women on the course.

Pine Valley, ranked as one of the best courses in the United States, previously only allowed women to play on Sunday afternoons, according to a report from The Sun. Club president Jim Davis reported emailed members to say the move would put Pine Valley “on the right side of history”.

Of course, that decision led to plenty of reaction from around the golf world. Social media super star and former pro golfer Paige Spiranac gave her reaction to the news as well.

Speaking on her “Playing A Round” podcast, she suggested clubs like Pine Valley produce awkward interactions. She said some men at country clubs use range-finders – a type of binocular device for golfing – to stare at her.

From the podcast:

“I’ve literally been on country clubs where guys are using range-finders to look at me from two fairways over. “And I’ve had people say, like, ‘who let her on?'”

She wasn’t done there, though. She suggested certain country clubs will never make women feel fully welcomed.

“They don’t make you feel welcome,” Spiranac said. “They are not going to fully allow people to be members and be accepted.”

She might not be visiting any of these clubs any time soon – and for good reason.