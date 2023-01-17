Paige Spiranac Reveals What She's Looking Forward To In 2023 Golf Season

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

The 2023 golf season is underway, and Paige Spiranac is pumped up.

On Monday, Spiranac, the former Division I and pro golfer turned social media sensation, shared her list of the five things she's most looking forward to in golf this year.

At No. 5, she picked the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which is being held in Scottsdale the same weekend Super Bowl LVII will be played in Glendale. Coming in at No. 4, Spiranac selected Netflix's upcoming golf documentary series, Full Swing, which will debut on February 15.

Spiranac slotted the Masters, her favorite golf tournament, in at the No. 3 spot, followed by the intrigue surrounding the future of LIV Tour at No. 2. At No. 1 was none other than Tiger Woods.

"How many majors is he going to play? Is he going to be able to play all of them this yea, and is he going to win one?" Spiranac wondered.

Like Paige's list? Or did she miss something?

The 2023 PGA Tour schedule continues this weekend with The American Express in La Quinta, Calif.