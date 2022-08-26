Paige Spiranac Reveals When "Everything Changed" In Her Career

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 22: Paige Spiranac speaks at the PGA Merchandise Show on January 22, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Once an aspiring professional golfer, Paige Spiranac has turned her knowledge of the game into a very successful career in media. And she now realizes the main thing that helped her get there.

Taking to Twitter, Spiranac said that she was able to really advance her career when she started doing the content she wanted to do rather than what was expected of her to be taken seriously. She called on her audience to be unapologetic and authentic.

"I used to be so worried about being taken “seriously” and pleasing people who didn’t even like me. Everything changed in my career when I started having fun with my content and doing what I wanted. Today I’m shooting my calendar and dropped a sick towel! Be unapologeticly you," Spiranac tweeted.

Spiranac's message is quickly going viral on Twitter. Many of her fans are showing their props to her before being so authentic:

"Ya I’m not as polished or pretty enough for that. I am more of the ogre/bull in a china shop guy," one user replied.

"No matter what you do, you'll have my support. Them haters are always gonna be there. They just want to hate for no reason. Keep up the hard work and I'll be looking forward to the rest of your upcoming projects," wrote another.

"If you are always true to yourself then you will always be real. Your audience will see that and for those that don't... well ... (haters gonna hate)," a third wrote.

Paige Spiranac's story is definitely one that people can learn a lot from.