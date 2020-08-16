Paige Spiranac Rips Golfer’s ‘Tacky’ Move In Match Play

There isn’t a major golf tournament being contested this weekend, but Paige Spiranac has her eyes on the United States Amateur Championship.

As she often does with pro tournaments–or sports in general–Spiranac added some commentary on Twitter. Particularly, she took issue with the actions of Oklahoma State’s Aman Gupta.

Gupta fell to Georgia Tech’s Tyler Strafaci in the semifinal round on Saturday. During play, Strafaci took exception to Gupta standing directly behind him while he was lining up a putt. This is considered bad form.

After seeing video of the moment, Spiranac agreed with Strafaci for being annoyed.

“This is tacky. Don’t do this,” she tweeted.

This is tacky. Don’t do this. https://t.co/0d3zwVLB44 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 16, 2020

Remember, Spiranac was a Division I golfer in college, so she knows all about the proper etiquette on the course during collegiate match play.

Fortunately for Strafaci, he wound up winning the head-to-head 1-up over Gupta, which moved him into today’s final round matchup against SMU’s Charles “Ollie” Osborne.