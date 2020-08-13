Paige Spiranac Says 1 Sport Has Better Playoffs Than Any Others

Paige Spiranac is best known for her golf game and social media presence. However, she’s a fan of all sports.

Spiranac uses her Twitter account to send out her opinions on whatever sport she’s watching. She’s always tuned in to any big golf tournaments, but she’s also been known to share her thoughts on the NBA, MLB and other sports.

Tonight, Spiranac has her eyes on the ice, and evidently she loves herself some playoff hockey. We can’t blame her there. In fact, Spiranac tweeted tonight that she finds the NHL postseason more exciting than any other.

“Playoff hockey > any other playoffs,” Spiranac said.

Playoff hockey>any other playoffs — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 13, 2020

Now, playoff hockey without fans is a little disappointing, but the product is still phenomenal. In just the first couple of days of the NHL postseason, we’ve already gotten a five-overtime game and another contest decided in double-overtime.

As the playoffs roll on, the action is only going to get more intense.

You can bet Paige Spiranac will be watching.