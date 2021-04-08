Paige Spiranac Reveals Scary Moment With Instagram Account

Paige Spiranac revealed that she had a scary moment with her Instagram account earlier this week.

The former college golfer turned sports media personality has one of the biggest followings in golf. Spiranac, 28, has more than 3 million followers on the social media platform.

For a moment earlier this week, Spiranac was scared of potentially losing her account. She said she almost got in some trouble for her golf towel promotion.

Spiranac revealed her new golf towel last week.

“I made some towels with this image and other prints! Link in bio if you want to buy or for the haters to dry their tears with,” she wrote.

Spiranac detailed on her podcast, “Playing A Round With Paige Rene‪e‬,” that she got some complaints about her advertising move.

“I thought it’s April Fools, everyone’s always asking me for an OnlyFans.

“So I’m going to an April Fool’s and say, ‘Swipe up to subscribe to my OnlyFans’. And it was a swipe up straight to my towel,” she said, per The Sun.

“A lot of people thought it was really funny, I got a lot of angry messages because they didn’t understand it. So I felt like that was who was reporting it.

“I also heard that you can’t say OnlyFans on Instagram because they’re really strict on that.

“I was livid, I was so mad.

“It wasn’t letting me log on, it was so weird. The report said, ‘You can’t solicit sexual content and you’re reported.’

“I was freaking out, I don’t want my account to be suspended. Luckily we asked Instagram to check if everything would be fine and they said it would.

“In the five years I’ve been doing this professionally, I’ve never been reported before.

“I got really nervous. That’s our business, our main stream of revenue.”

Thankfully for Spiranac, everything is OK with her account. She posted a message ahead of The Masters on Monday.

The Masters is set to begin on Thursday morning. Full tee times for the first and second rounds can be seen here.