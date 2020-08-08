Paige Spiranac Sends Message To Jordan Spieth During Tough 3rd Round

On Friday, Jordan Spieth finally found some momentum on the course en route to a two-under 68 – which was good enough to make the weekend right on the cut line.

Unfortunately, that momentum didn’t carry into his third round on Saturday morning. He teed off with longtime friend Justin Thomas, but there was nothing fun about his round.

Spieth struggled to find some consistency off the tee and ended up with bogey on his first two holes. He bounced back with a par on No. 3, but then his round started to truly unravel.

Spieth found bogeys at No. 4 and No. 5 to move to four-over for the round and five-over for the tournament. During his struggles, Instagram model and golfer Paige Spiranac sent him a message.

“It’s such a helpless feeling when you don’t know where the ball is going. Hope Spieth can bounce back and find his game again,” she said on Twitter.

It’s such a helpless feeling when you don’t know where the ball is going. Hope Spieth can bounce back and find his game again. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 8, 2020

Golf hasn’t been kind to Jordan Spieth over the past few years. After a breakout campaign in 2015, Spieth kept that form up through 2017.

Since then, though, he’s been battling to find some sort of consistency off the tee. Spieth has always been a good putter, but he hasn’t put himself in position to have success recently.

He stopped the bogey barrage with a birdie on No. 7, but still sits at four-over par for the tournament.