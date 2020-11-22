Paige Spiranac, one of the most-popular personalities in the golf social media world, likes to poke fun at Bryson DeChambeau from time to time.

DeChambeau is a great golfer, but his major muscle gain and slow play can be easy to mock – not just for Paige, but for golf fans everywhere.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion had a rough performance at The Masters. After saying a true par at Augusta National was several shots under 72, he finished 18 strokes off the champion, Dustin Johnson.

Spiranac admitted on her podcast that she was shocked by his play.

“I was shocked by his play. I thought he was going to light the course up. Especially with the amount of confidence he had going into the tournament,” Spiranac said on her Playing a Round podcast, per The Sun.

“Calling the Par at Augusta National a 67 at his press conference – that takes huge balls to say that.

“And the fact that he finished at two under – Bernhard Langer who is 63 years old and had a driving average of 250 yards beat Bryson DeChambeau.”

Most of the golf world was surprised by DeChambeau’s showing. He entered The Masters as the favorite and was pretty much out of contention by the weekend.

The 2021 Masters will be here soon, though. Perhaps DeChambeau will have the course figured out this time.