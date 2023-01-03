Paige Spiranac Shares 'Health Advice' For 2023

Paige Spiranac/Instagram

Plenty of people will resolve to get into better shape this year. Accomplishing that goal will require dedication, hard work, and sustainable lifestyle changes.

However, Paige Spiranac offered her Twitter followers a shortcut that won't work.

The famous golf personality responded to a Twitter post referencing a German study that determined staring at a woman's breast for 10 minutes is better for your health than exercising.

"Follow me and you'll hit your 2023 health goals," Spiranac wrote. "You're welcome."

If that study sounds made up, that's because it is.

Multiple outlets have reported a supposed study from German scientist Karen Weatherby published in the New England Journal of Medicine. This ground-breaking research allegedly claimed that 250 men experienced health benefits after staring at breasts for 10 minutes.

They had improved heart circulation over the control group that did not partake in any ogling. That could even extend their life expectancy.

Too bad it's not a real study. Nothing of the sort was ever published, and there's no proof that any researcher named Karen Weatherby exists.

"This has to be one of the ultimate male fantasies, second only to the notion that drinking beer and watching football makes one more intelligent," the fact-checking website Snopes said when debunking this fabricated study in 2000.

So to any men taking Spiranac's facetious advice: Get off your device and go to the gym. Or take a brisk walk without objectifying any women because you read a lie from a Twitter account called "Fact."