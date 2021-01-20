Paige Spiranac Shares Honest Thoughts On Tiger Woods Scandal

Paige Spiranac has shared her honest thoughts on the Tiger Woods cheating scandal in the wake of the release of the new HBO documentary.

HBO’s new Tiger Woods documentary, titled Tiger, was released over the weekend. The two-part documentary delves deep into Woods’ ascension and domination of the golf world. It also does not hesitate to discuss Woods’ struggles off of the course, including in his marriage.

Woods infamously cheated on his former wife, Elin Nordegren, with several women. The 15-time major champion ended up getting divorced and faced severe public scrutiny for his actions.

Spiranac, though, believes that Woods was too harshly criticized for his mistakes.

“Even when all this was happening, I think people were being too hard on him,” the former collegiate golfer said on her podcast.

“You look at your own life and the things you’ve done, no one lives a perfect life, we all make mistakes.”

“It’s not like he killed someone, he cheated. A lot of people cheat in their lifetime.

“Probably 99.9 percent of people have done something bad in their life.

“It’s not for people to sit on their couch and make him out to be a monster when I don’t think anyone could have handled that any better than he has.

“Let’s get rid of cancel culture and help these people, because you don’t know what they are going through.

“I don’t think any of us could handle that spotlight, it’s insane.”

HBO’s documentary on Woods can be seen on their HBO Max streaming platform. Woods, meanwhile, is currently sidelined after undergoing back surgery. He hopes to be back in time to compete at The Masters in April.

[New York Post]