Paige Spiranac Shares Photo Of Nasty Punch By College Roommate

Earlier this week, Instagram golfer and influencer Paige Spiranac shared a story about an unfortunate event that happened back in her college days.

In Monday’s episode of her “Playing A Round” podcast, Spiranac opened up about the time she got a black eye from her roommate. She admitted she’s not much of a fighter and the “fight” only lasted one punch.

“I am not a violent person,” the 27-year-old said via the New York Post. “We’ll loosely use that term fight because I did not participate in it, I just got completely destroyed by one punch.”

Spiranac told the story of when she tried to help her roommate, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound softball player, after night out drinking. “I get her in the car and she was totally fine. We drive back, and all of a sudden, we park right in front of our house … and she like passed out, I have to get her from the car, up a small flight of stairs, into her room and change her,” Spiranac said.

“All the sudden I come back out and I go to lift her up, and she just sprints straight into her room and shuts the door. And again, she’s blacked out, she has no idea what’s going on,” she continued.

That’s when things went South. The Instagram influencer tried to open the door to her roommate’s room and it did not go well.

Here’s the result of that action.

“I’m like, ‘Open the door, open the door,’ and she thought I was one of her ex-boyfriends, and so she opens the door and decks me as hard as she possibly could,” Spiranac claimed. “I woke up the next day with a massive black eye.”

She rocked the black eye to class and then practice afterwards.