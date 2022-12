Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

It might be cold in most of the country, but not where Paige Spiranac is playing.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality took to social media on Thursday morning.

Spiranac is still in golf mood.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is going viral for her outfit on social media.

That is quite the golf course outfit.

Good look focusing on your game if you're paired up with Spiranac on the course.