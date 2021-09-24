Paige Spiranac Reacts To What She’s Seeing From The Ryder Cup

The 43rd Ryder Cup is off to an incredible start, as the action this Friday morning at Whistling Straits has been electric.

Moments ago, Paige Spiranac shared her honest thoughts on the Ryder Cup. It sounds like she’d have no issue with this tournament becoming an annual event.

“I love the Ryder Cup so much,” Spiranac tweeted. “I wish more golf tournaments had this type of energy.”

Most of Spiranac’s followers agree that golf could use a tournament like this every year.

“We absolutely should have a team event every year – whether that’s by country, guys forming their own teams, by sponsor, whatever,” one of her fans replied. “Need it.”

Earlier this week, Spiranac made her predictions for the Ryder Cup. She said the United States would have an advantage going into this year’s event because of their overall depth.

“Did you know that our lowest-ranked player is Scottie Scheffler at 21st while Europe has four players outside the top 20, according to World Golf Rankings?” Spiranac said. “You know what that means? We’re just better.”

The United States’ roster is certainly loaded with talent, as it includes Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and several others. Europe is proving this Friday that it won’t go down without a fight, though.

The Ryder Cup will run through Sunday and will be broadcast on the Golf Channel and NBC.