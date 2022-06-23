Paige Spiranac Shuts Down Fan: Golf World Reacts

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac shut down a fan in impressive fashion on Thursday morning.

Spiranac, who has millions of followers on social media, revealed that she would have no interest in doing business with LIV Golf.

This sparked a reaction from one fan, who claims to have zero interest in what Spiranac says.

"No One in the Golf World Cares About Paige Spiranac's Views! A Boob Job Does Not Make You a Wise Sage!" one fan tweeted.

Spiranac clapped back.

"They’re real and they’re spectacular," she tweeted.

Well played, Paige.

"You’re piling up haters which means you’re killing it!!! keep up the good work and keep the haters coming!!!!!" one fan admitted.

"I care. Paige is great for golf," another fan admitted.

Anyone with millions of followers is going to have their fair share of haters, but it's clear that Spiranac has plenty of fans, as well.