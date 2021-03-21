Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Admission On Social Media

Former college golfer turned social media personality Paige Spiranac doesn’t shy away from being brutally honest.

Spiranac, who’s amassed big followings on both Twitter and Instagram, is one of the rising starts in the sports media world. She’s known mostly for golf, but often shares thoughts on the sports world as a whole. Now that she has a new job with PointsBet, those thoughts are being shared at a bigger rate.

On Sunday, Spiranac updated the status of her NCAA Tournament bracket. It’s not going well (welcome to the club, Paige).

“Is everyone else’s bracket a dumpster fire too?” she tweeted.

The answer: Yes, probably. Illinois, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and a popular national title pick, was upset in the second round by Loyola-Chicago.

As many in social media have to deal with – especially women – Spiranac received a remark about her photo.

“What’s the picture for though,” a fan remarked.

Spiranac didn’t hold back.

“Because I look hot and I need validation from strangers. What else do people use social media for,” she wrote.

Hey, she has a point there.