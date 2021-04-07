Video: Paige Spiranac Celebrates Start Of Masters Week

It’s officially Masters Week, which means golf fans around the world are getting excited for the best tournament of the year.

There will be no Tiger Woods at this year’s Masters, as the 2019 champion continues to recover from his serious car accident.

“He said it’s kind of starting to set in,” Justin Thomas said. “He’s bummed he’s not here playing practice rounds with us, and we hate it, too.”

The rest of the sport’s greats have arrived at Augusta National, though. Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, among others, are considered the favorites at this year’s Masters. Koepka, surprisingly, has returned to play from a knee injury. Many did not expect Koepka to be ready in time to play at Augusta National, but he’s going to give it a go.

Paige Spiranac is certainly ready for Masters Week. The former college golfer turned sports media personality posted a video of herself on the course in Masters-themed colors.

“Happy Masters week! Who do you have winning?” she wrote, sharing a video of her drive.

The first round of The Masters is set to get underway on Thursday morning.

Full tee times for the first and second rounds can be seen here.